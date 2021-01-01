Sub-zero temperatures this weekend - and a new 'Beast from the East' could be waiting in the wings, say experts

Weather experts say sub-zero temperatures could hit Suffolk this weekend.

That's after the new year was ushered in by widespread frost and freezing fog as temperatures plunged below freezing after midnight.

Thermometers dropped as low as minus 4C (24.8F) in southern England in the early hours, said the Met Office.

Winter driving in freezing fog on a country road in the United Kingdom. (43791590)

As the country wakes up, in southern parts freezing fog patches will reform, while other areas will see brighter skies.

Forecaster Clare Nasir said: “It’s going to be a bitterly cold start to the new year across southern areas and quite murky as that fog lingers on.

“It’s going to be a cold day, particularly in the South where we’re not likely to see the sunshine."

freezing (43791592)

Some 23 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – were in force in patches across southern and south-east England.

Over the weekend, the cold spell will continue with “locally severe overnight frosts, especially across the North”, the Met Office said, adding there will be some wintry showers across eastern parts, including Suffolk.

Forecasters also warn of possible added chaos - the same conditions which heralded the 2018 'Beast from the East' are forming again. The Beast brought snow chaos, closing areas, schools and creating widespread travel problems.

met office (43791583)

Overall, Sunday should be a generally dry day with a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will strengthen a little and it will be less chilly.

Monday will bring rain in from the east, with extensive cloud and blustery winds.

Tuesday will continue with cloudy weather but is likely to be a drier day. However, the odd shower or spot of rain is still possible.

Help to keep journalism alive in Suffolk by subscribing to our app for £4.99 a month. Details here:

https://www.suffolknews.co.uk/subscribe/