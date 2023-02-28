A husband and father who devoted his final years to changing the law around assisted dying, has died, aged 75.

David Minns died at home in Mildenhall, Suffolk, on February 13.

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer, and an associated condition called amyloidosis in 2020.

David Minns has died, aged 75

David was diagnosed on the same day his daughter Katie learned her cancer, sarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, was terminal.

Following Katie’s death in 2021, David has campaigned to parliament for 'a safe and compassionate' assisted dying law for the UK.

He came to the decision after watching his daughter go through years of agonising pain, before her death.

In a statement, David’s wife Sue and son Matthew said: “David will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, dear brother and keen sportsman who touched the lives of so many.

“He was devoted to caring for his daughter Katie as she died, all the while dealing with his own diagnosis. He spent the past year fighting for an assisted dying law, knowing that any change would not come in time for him.

“David died at home, as he wished, but his final hours, days and weeks were not what he wanted. He received excellent care and support from NHS and hospice services, but still he suffered, just 18 months after watching Katie die in terrible pain.

David Minns, with his daughter Katie, who also lost her life to cancer

“David was not a man to suffer pain easily – he spent his life pushing himself to his absolute limit as a marathon-runner, a rower and in many other sports. But at the end of his life David was so frightened, struggling to breathe and in agony. It would have been so much kinder for him, and for us all, if he’d had the choice to die on his own terms.

“We have been traumatised by the events leading up to David’s death and are determined to continue his fight. We are more certain than ever that the law on assisted dying absolutely must change, so that other terminally ill people can be given the option David was so cruelly denied.”

Over the past year David addressed cross-party parliamentarians, met and spoke with his own MP Matt Hancock, and wrote an open letter to the Health and Social Care Select Committee, urging them to ensure that the voices of terminally ill people and their loved ones are central to the recently launched inquiry into assisted dying.

Ellie Ball, deputy director of communications at Dignity in Dying, said: “We are deeply saddened by David’s death and extend our heartfelt condolences to Sue, Matthew and their loved ones.

“It has been a privilege working with David to give his powerful words a platform, shining a light on the unbearable suffering that his family and many others have endured under the current law.

“In his passionate yet gentle way, David spoke truth to power, exposing the cruelty and inequality of the UK’s ban on assisted dying and making a persuasive case for change.

“He knew he would not personally benefit from his own campaigning, but he has helped bring us closer than ever before to a law that gives dying people like him and Katie the choice, compassion and protection that is sorely lacking at the moment. David will be remembered fondly and we look forward to supporting his family to continue his legacy.”

Former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said: “I’m incredibly saddened to hear of David’s death.

“I had the pleasure of getting to know David - a constituent - through his passionate campaigning on assisted dying.

“David’s powerful testimony made me reflect on the question, ‘When death is imminent and the pain is insufferable, would I want the choice about how to die?’

“David was both brave and inspirational. He was a fighter whose spirit will live on through this campaign.

“My thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time.”