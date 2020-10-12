New 'local lockdown' rules have been announced but Suffolk has avoided the tightest restrictions that will be implemented under a three-tier system.

The new measures have been introduced, mainly in northern areas of England, to curb the rising Covid-19 rates.

Suffolk has seen arising number of cases in recent weeks , but is considered a medium risk county.

New local lockdowns are to be governed by a three-tier system. Photo: iStock

England is to be divided into “medium”, “high” or “very high” local coronavirus alert areas, Boris Johnson said this afternoon.

It comes after the Prime Minister held a telephone conference with Cabinet colleagues yesterday to discuss the situation and ongoing negotiations with local leaders in the North of England - where infection rates are higher.

In announcing the tier system at the House of Commons, Mr Johnson stressed there are now more people in hospital than when we went into lockdown on March 23.

"I take no pleasure whatsoever in imposing restrictions on businesses - nor do I want to stop people enjoying themselves," he said.

"But we must act to save lives.

It comes as the number of cases is on the rise

"Evidence shows that our actions in changing our behavior are saving lives.

"Left unchecked, each person with the virus would infect an average of 2.7 and 3 others.

"The weeks and months ahead will continue to be difficult and will test the mettle of the country..."

"If we were to let the virus rip then the bleak mathematics dictate we suffer not only an intolerable death toll, we would put such a huge strain on our NHS that our doctors and nurses would be unable to devote themselves to other treatments.

"The weeks and months ahead will continue to be difficult and will test the mettle of the country. But I have no doubt we will succeed."

The three tiers announced this afternoon represent an advancing scale of local restrictions.

Tier one restrictions - or the medium Covid-19 alert level - are the baseline restrictions in place across England, including a 10pm hospitality curfew and a ban on most gatherings of more than six people.

Tier two restrictions are to be similar to rules currently in place in Middlesbrough and parts of the North East, where indoor mixing of households is not allowed. Nottinghamshire, and East and West Cheshire are among the areas deem to be at 'high' alert level.

Two households may be allowed to meet in a private garden, as long as the rule of six and social distancing are followed.

The new plans have been announced today

In Liverpool, pubs and bars, betting shops, casinos, and gyms are to close under the third “very high” tier restrictions from Wednesday, while reports also suggest people will have to avoid all non-essential travel and to not travel between areas.

