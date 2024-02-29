It’s a day that only comes once every four years.

February 29, known as Leap Day, is a chance for some friends and families to get together and cherish a special moment.

SuffolkNews asked residents to send in their Leap Day stories, so here are some of the celebrations going on in our county today.

Eva Mae was born on the last Leap Day, in 2020, just before the first Covid lockdown, and mum Chloe says they will be having a party with all her friends. Picture: Chloe Allen

Chloe Allen, of Bury St Edmunds, gave birth to her daughter Eva Mae on the last Leap Day, in 2020, just before the nation went into the first Covid lockdown.

They were living with Chloe’s mum for the first few months before they moved into their own house together, and since then Chloe said Eva loves nothing more than playing at nursery with her friends or running around in the forest.

Eva is now a big sister to brother Carter and they will be having a party with all her friends to celebrate.

Mia Parish, from Bradfield St George, will be celebrating her official 'second' birthday today, after being born on Leap Day in 2016. Picture: Jenna Parish

Jenna Parish, of Bradfield St George, will be celebrating her daughter Mia’s official ‘second’ birthday today.

Mia was born on Leap Day in 2016.

Dawn Butler’s father Derek Richards, of Stradbroke, is celebrating his 88th birthday today.

Derek Richards, of Strabdroke, pictured left, will be celebrating his 88th birthday this Leap Day, alongside Avril Mayjor, who will be turning 84. Picture: Dawn Butler

Dawn said Derek will be commemorating the day alongside Avril Major, another leap year baby.

She will be turning 84.

Hannah Ring got in touch with SuffolkNews wanting to wish a happy birthday to her best friend Charlotte Waugh, of Newmarket, on behalf of herself and her friend Mel.

Charlotte Waugh, from Newmarket, is turning 40 this Leap Day, or as her friend Hannah says, 'in leap years you’re only 10'. Picture: Hannah Ring

And it was not only happy wishes that Hannah wanted to pass on as she sent in a poem to celebrate the occasion:

It's the 29th February

Your birthday is finally here

Your special celebration

Doesn't happen every year!

This birthday is a big one

Time to celebrate again

This year you're turning 40

(But in leap years you're only 10)

Happiest of birthdays

Charlotte Waugh our special pal

Enjoy your celebrations

You're a one in a million gal

Everyone at SuffolkNews would like to pass on their best wishes to anyone celebrating this Leap Day and we hope you have a day to remember.