Today is World Book Day, and that means only one thing - a chance to dress up as your favourite character.
In a year when many are studying from home, students have still taken the chance to enjoy themselves.
And parents, grandparents and guardians have sent in their photos to Suffolk News.
For those still wanting their £1 book tokens, they are available in both printed and digital format, so those studying from home won't miss out.
If you want your World Book Day photos to feature on our website, email: suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Gallery1
News from our universities, local primary and secondary schools including Ofsted inspections and league tables can be found here.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk