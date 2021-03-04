Today is World Book Day, and that means only one thing - a chance to dress up as your favourite character.

In a year when many are studying from home, students have still taken the chance to enjoy themselves.

And parents, grandparents and guardians have sent in their photos to Suffolk News.

Sienna Harwood, six, from Queens Hills Primary School, dressed up as Darla from Finding Nemo and her potato Nemo fish.

For those still wanting their £1 book tokens, they are available in both printed and digital format, so those studying from home won't miss out.

If you want your World Book Day photos to feature on our website, email: suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Arthur, seven, dressed as Luigi, and Oliver, four, dressed as Samson the dinosaur, both from Elveden Primary School.

Elsie Gray, five, from Elveden C of E Primary Academy, dressed as Little Red Hen.

Maya Cornish, eight, from Westgate Primary School, dressed as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter.

Students from Tollgate Primary School had a virtual storytelling session with Amy Douglas.

Ella Carter, five, from St Mary's Primary in Mildenhall, dressed as Goldilocks.

Rykka Bay Blowers, three, from Little Acorns Nursery, Bury St Edmunds.

Luke dressed as Woody from Toy Story.

Lorelai Doherty, five, is mad about dinosaurs and is currently reading Jurassic World, the novel.

Ellie Hurst, five, from Elveden C of E Primary Academy, dressed as snail from Julia Donaldson's book, The Snail and the Whale.

Dylan Hardinge, 10, a pupil at St Mary's Academy in Mildenhall dressed as Julius Zebra by Gary Northfield

Gallery1

Willow Jackson, 4, as Alice in Wonderland for World Book Day

Sarah Watson said: "My little boy wasn't impressed with my quickly thrown together choice of costume for him. He went as gangsta granny and constantly complained the curlers hurt his head during his online class!"

Michael Maher, 8, as Harry Potter, and Daisy Maher, 9, as the Queen from The Beast of Buckingham Palace. The St Louis Roman Catholic Academy, Newmarket, pupils are dressed up for World Book Day

A proud moment on World Book Day as Katelyn Howden, who goes to school in Haverhill, is dressed as Toothsayer Timoir from her dad David Howden's book The Tooth Bearer

Emma Neads sent in this photo and said: "This is my son George who is 11 years old he has autism and learning difficulties and lots of rare diseases bless him. He goes to Clements primary school specialist unit in Haverhill. He absolutely loves it there he hasn’t been there that long but he’s turned into a totally different boy he wanted to dress up this year this is him as Mr McGregor from Peter Rabbit"

Zoe, who is dressed as the Queen of Hearts, is taking on an extreme reading challenge!

Ruby, 3, from Sudbury as Mog the cat for World Book Day

Agathe Veyssier, 8, of Saint Louis Academy in Newmarket, dressed up as BFG for World Book Day

News from our universities, local primary and secondary schools including Ofsted inspections and league tables can be found here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk