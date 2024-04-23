All Saints’ Church, in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, is now officially an animal-friendly church having recently received an award given by Anglican Society for the Welfare of Animals (ASWA).

Rector, the Rev Lynda Sebbage, said: “We have always been keen to promote the importance of caring for animals.

“Many of or parishioners have pets and for some a pet is all they have so we want them to know they can bring their pets to church.”

The Rev Lynda Sebbage and the Rev Nicola Grieves with her cocker spaniel, Mabel, at All Saints’ Church. Picture: Peter Sebbage

She said All Saints’, one of five churches which makes up the Barrow benefice, would be holding one of three pet services planned this year on June 23 at 3pm.

The church already holds a silver eco church award given by A Rocha UK, a Christian charity involved in the nature conservation, recognising the efforts it has made to protect and encourage wildlife.