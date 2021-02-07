Suffolk woke to snowfall while flurries started elsewhere as the 'Beast from the East 2' blew in.

Experts say more bad weather is on the way and warnings are in place.

Heavy snow is set to bring wider disruption to Suffolk, south-east England and the rest of East Anglia as bitterly cold winds grip much of the nation.

Power cuts have also hit customers across Suffolk.

Amber weather warnings of snow, which suggest there could be widespread travel disruption and possible power cuts in parts of London, the east and south-east of England, have been issued by the Met Office for today and Monday morning.

It will feel “bitterly cold” as the strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area spill across the UK.

But the chill will not be as bitingly sharp as it was with the Beast from the East in 2018, the Met Office said.

The forecasters have warned of “significant disruptive snowfall” and gale force winds in the south-east of England, with up to 30cm of snow possible in the Downs of Kent and the North Downs.

Various warnings for snow and ice across the eastern length of Britain are in place until Wednesday.

EAST: Outbreaks of rain will turn to snow on Saturday night, persisting in some areas through Sunday and into Monday. Still some uncertainty about the northern/western extent of snow (especially in Norfolk), but E Suffolk remains the focus for the largest accumulations

Meteorologist Sarah Kent said: “There will be significant disruptive snowfall across the South East.

“Within this area, there is a small chance particularly over the Downs of Kent and the North Downs that you could see 25-30cm of snow.

“It is a small chance but the threat is there, up to a foot of snow potentially combined with extremely strong easterly winds. Even inland in that area, gusting could be 45mph and higher than that on the coasts.

The A14 in Suffolk is experiencing heavy snow, our gritters are out now treating the road again. Please drive with caution.

“This could lead to significant drifting of any lying snow and obviously blizzards for the snow coming past you for anyone who is attempting to travel.

“Sadly there will be people who have to make journeys for the emergency services and there are still lorries that have to go to the ports. It is going to be really disruptive.

“With that sort of snowfall, you would expect some roads to be closed or blocked by the drifting snow, and long delays or some cancellations of public transport.”

She added: “We are only looking at significant snowfall tomorrow across the south-east of England, so while we have these cold easterly winds it is not as widespread as the Beast from the East in 2018.

“The easterly winds originate from Ukraine and the Black Sea– eastern Europe – the air will be cold but it will not be as bitingly cold as it was back in 2018.”

The Met Office said the Dutch have named the low-pressure system that will bring strong winds and widespread snow to south east England on Sunday as Storm Darcy.

Places affected by the amber warning and expected to be hit by Darcy include Suffolk plus Norfolk, Essex and Kent.

Power cuts are affecting users in several areas across Suffolk, according to UK Power Networks.

More than 50 people have been hit just outside Bury St Edmunds in Lackford - power is expected back on there within the hour.

In Bradfield St Clare, 14 customers have been hit and power restoration is imminent.

Further faults have been reported around Earl Stonham, Grundisburgh, Melton and Framlingham.

