In today's podcast, hear about the disruption caused by unexpected snow that fell in Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

Residents across the county awoke to find a blanket of snow covering cars, roofs and roads.

A weather warning was in place for much of the morning, with a new warning having been issued for ice later today and tomorrow.

Listen to hear how shoppers have been out in force after lockdown - much to the delight of local traders - and how one Newmarket man hopes to raise crucial funds for charity by running 31 marathons in 31 days.

We also talk about the stark figures released by the NSPCC which show the number of child cruelty offences to be on the rise.

Plus we hear from Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler who's not too happy.

