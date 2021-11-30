Suffolk Libraries asks customers to carry on wearing face masks

Although it’s not a legal requirement to wear a face covering in libraries, Suffolk Libraries is asking people to carry on wearing masks in the interests of other customers and staff amid concerns over the new Omicron variant.

Customers are also encouraged to use hand sanitiser and respect other customers’ personal space.

As face coverings in Post Offices are mandatory, this will also be the case in Stradbroke Library which has a post office.

"Although the government has not made this (wearing masks) a legal requirement in libraries, they strongly recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, so we’re asking people to respect the safety of other customers in light of the concern over this new variant," said Bruce Leeke, CEO of Suffolk Libraries.

All other library services and activities will continue as normal.

Suffolk Libraries is also reminding people they can pick up packs of lateral flow tests from libraries.