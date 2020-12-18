Yesterday, residents in Suffolk were told that they will remain in Tier 2 over Christmas and New Year.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock made the announcement in the House of Commons - hear what he had to say in this week's podcast.

We also discuss what the restrictions mean for the county, the new coronavirus Christmas guidelines laid out by Boris Johnson and the first vaccines which were administered to Suffolk residents this week.

Also in today's podcast, find out why changes to parking arrangements in Bury St Edmunds have left a war veteran furious.

We've got details of a restaurant moving into a former Newmarket cinema and fan Joey Sadler has the latest on Ipswich Town.

