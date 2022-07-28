West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has completed a charity 100-mile trek and doubled his original fundraising target for a children's hospital in the process.

The former Health Secretary had initially planned to reach the summit of Mont Blanc - the highest mountain in The Alps - but last week's heatwave saw the authorities shut the mountain, meaning he had to take on a different fundraising challenge.

So Mr Hancock took on 'The Tour of Mont Blanc' with an ascent higher than Mount Everest, completing it in four days and raising more than £21,000 for Cambridge Children's Hospital on his fundraising page.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock with his partner Gina during the Mount Blanc walk. Picture submitted

Speaking at the finish line in Courmayeur, in northern Italy, he said: "I'm delighted to have completed this tough 100-mile challenge and absolutely thrilled to have more than doubled my fundraising target. Thank you to everyone who has given so generously.

"My feet may be a little sore, but no matter how painful the trek became every step has been worth it as we're now that much closer to giving children in need of care the most compassionate support modern medicine has to offer. Please continue to give generously for this brilliant cause."

As Health Secretary, Mr Hancock signed off an initial £100million of funding for the new children's hospital, but to fulfil the cutting-edge vision of its founders the project needs to double that level of support.

Matt, who posted regular video updates on his social media channels, during the 100-mile challenge, said: "Incredibly, East Anglia remains the only part of England that doesn't have a dedicated hospital for children, so there's a pressing need for a new hospital to serve the needs of the region, including my own West Suffolk constituency.

"The team behind the Cambridge Children's Hospital have an inspiring vision, not just of creating a new children's hospital, but of creating a world-class research centre that brings together the treatment of mental and physical health for children, like a new Great Ormand Street for the twenty-first century."

He added: "As the biggest centre of genomic research in the world, Cambridge is incredibly well placed to combine the treatment and research to find new cures for rare diseases. The design and purpose of the project is to treat both the physical and mental health of children and the impact of child illness on their families."

The MP has been training for the charity challenge since the beginning of the year - completing the trek with his partner Gina Coladangelo.

Gina, who soldiered on despite picking up dozens of painful blisters on her feet, has been raising money for The Willow Foundation - a charity working with seriously ill young adults.

Shelley Thake, the chief executive of the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust, said: "We would like to thank Matt for his fundraising - smashing his £10,000 target and raising over £21,000 is incredible.

"This money will have a huge impact on the way we treat children in our region, bringing mental and physical health together in a whole new way. When we launch our main public fundraising campaign, we will be asking people from every corner of East Anglia to get behind this.

"That so many people have already got behind Matt's fundraising is a sure sign that people are excited about the campaign to build a new Children's Hospital for the East of England and making it a reality."

In 2012, Mr Hancock became the first MP in modern times to win a horse race at the Newmarket July Course, raising more than £10,000 for Racing Welfare and the Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund.

Also in 2005, he trekked to the North Pole, raising money for Cancer Research UK and carrying out experiments for the European Space Agency.