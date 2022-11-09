Suffolk MPs were sent thousands of toxic-rated tweets in six week period, BBC data study reveals

MPs across the region have been subject to thousands of toxic-rated tweets, according to the results of a study released today.

The BBC's shared data unit analysed nearly three million tweets mentioning MPs over a six-week period earlier this year to find out how many could be deemed as toxic.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss were among the MPs nationally sent the most toxic-rated tweets between March 15 and April 23, receiving nearly 10,000 combined.

In one of the largest studies of its kind, the shared data unit used machine learning to rate each tweet for toxicity, discovering:

More than 130,000 tweets mentioning MPs were considered likely to be toxic – a rude, disrespectful or unreasonable comment that is likely to make someone want to leave a conversation – and 20,000 severely toxic

'Stupid' and 'pathetic' were the two most commonly used adjectives in those tweets

Female MPs were more likely to be called 'thick' and 'ignorant' and be subject to sexualised language while their male counterparts were more likely to be called 'liars'

All 20 of the MPs to receive the most abuse proportionally were not members of the cabinet or shadow cabinet

One user sent 128 toxic-rated tweets to male MPs and 85 to female MPs during the time period

Conservative MPs in the East of England were twice as likely to receive toxic-rated tweets as their Labour counterparts – the proportion of toxic tweets aimed at Conservative MPs in the East of England was 4.26 per cent compared to 1.88 per cent for Labour MPs.

In this region, former health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock was in the top 10 of MPs receiving the greatest proportion of toxic-rated tweets, with 2,359 (6.3 per cent) of the 37,683 tweets he received rated above 0.7 for toxicity.

Mr Hancock was sixth on the list of MPs to receive the greatest proportion of severely toxic tweets, 480 – or 1.3 per cent.

Liz Truss, South West Norfolk MP, received 5,642 tweets classed as toxic (5.1 per cent of the 111,382 tweets she was sent) – the fifth highest number of all MPs – and 1,252 severely toxic-rated tweets (1.3 per cent), the fourth highest number of all MPs.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill received eight toxic-rated tweets (0.5 per cent of the 1,591 tweets she was sent) and one severely toxic tweet (0.1 per cent).

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, received 94 toxic-rated tweets (2.9 per cent of the 3,257 tweets sent) and nine severely toxic tweets (0.1 per cent).

Waveney MP Peter Aldous received seven toxic tweets (1.5 per cent of the 475 tweets he was sent) and two severely toxic tweets (0.4 per cent).

Tom Hunt – Ipswich MP – received 243 toxic tweets (1.2 per cent of the 19,744 tweets he was sent) and 16 severely toxic tweets (0.1 per cent).

James Cartlidge, South Suffolk, receive nine toxic tweets (1.9 per cent of the 467 tweets) and no severely toxic tweets, while Daniel Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich received no toxic or severely toxic tweets.

Of all MP twitter accounts, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the most toxic tweets, followed by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

And of the 2.9 million tweets analysed there were 135,822 occasions where an MP was mentioned in a tweet crossing the threshold for toxicity and 20,412 occasions where the severe toxicity threshold was crossed – that corresponds to 4.6 per cent of all the tweets in the study being classified as toxic and 0.7 per cent as severely toxic.

The research found broad themes of abuse within the toxic tweets, including: the debate over whether a transgender person with male genitalia could be classed as a woman; the partygate inquiry, fines and calls for the Prime Minister to resign; the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and the war in Ukraine.

Ellen Judson, head of the centre for the analysis of social media digital research hub at think tank Demos, said: "The effects (of online abuse) are really serious.

"We’ve seen stories of MPs feeling they have to step down because the abuse is just too much, MPs being afraid for their families and we’ve seen people say they don’t want to go into politics for this reason. The psychological toll on individuals is very serious – but there is a serious political toll as well."