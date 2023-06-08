Police have revealed why officers raided a Red Lodge property this morning and were spotted at two other homes in the village.

Footage, given to SuffolkNews today, showed officers going into a property in Hundred Acre Way.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said officers actioned a trio of Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrants.

They added: “Three people in total were arrested, one at each address, and there were three separate warrants for those arrests as part of the same operation today.

“Cannabis plants and equipment for the growing of cannabis were seized at each of the properties.”