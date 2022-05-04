In today's nostalgia we travel back to 1962 when a Suffolk pub was used as a backdrop for an amateur short film.

Members of a local amateur film unit used the Rushbrooke Arms in Sicklesmere, near Bury St Edmunds, as a set for their 8mm colour film with a runtime of 20 minutes.

At the time the film didn't yet have a title.

A member of the cast said: "We'll think of one when we see the result."

People from Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Cambridge took part in the production.

Old cottages at Dalham, the Packhorse Bridge at Moulton, and the Kirtling Towers were among the locations.

The 20-minute short film was described as a medieval costume drama set in central Europe.

Peter Jeffery, the producer, said: "This is a good part of the country for costume historical films because there are so many interesting old buildings which can be used as backgrounds."

"But we're not stressing the medieval part too much because it's difficult to get a really authentic medieval costumes," Peter said.