Suffolk's largest health and wellbeing provider has achieved a nationally recognised certification for safety and quality.

Abbeycroft Leisure, which has centres in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket and Mildenhall, has been awarded The Active Standard (TAS) – a certification that guarantees visitors a safe, welcoming environment and high-quality facilities.

Developed by ukactive, it is designed to help gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools and other fitness providers raise their standards and welcome more people into active lifestyles.

Good Boost is a water-based rehabilitation class designed to be beneficial for people with a range of musculoskeletal conditions. Picture: Phil Morley Photography

Strength and Balance group class - part of Abbeycroft's exercise on referral programme. Picture: Phil Morley Photography

Warren Smyth, chief executive at Abbeycroft, said: “As a social enterprise, we exist to ensure our facilities and services have a positive impact on the communities we support and this certification will help ensure that our centres remain thriving hubs that offer safe, welcoming and inclusive experiences.”

As part of the assessment, the organisation was evaluated on areas including health and safety practices, safeguarding, professional standards, and data protection.

The audit was carried out by Right Directions which assessed a sample of Abbeycroft’s multiple sites against strict industry criteria.

Two ladies exercising on the Innerva equipment at Brandon Health Hub. Picture: Phil Morley Photography

This accreditation is valid for three years before reassessment is required.

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, added: “Demand for our nation’s fitness and leisure facilities is growing rapidly as more and more people across the UK prioritise physical activity for their health and wellbeing.

“The Active Standard will help more people to feel confident that they can enjoy all the benefits of being active in a safe and inclusive environment.”