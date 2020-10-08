Suffolk sees sharp rise in coronavirus with cases across Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall, Sudbury, Ipswich, Needham Market, Woodbridge and Felixstowe
Published: 08:42, 08 October 2020
| Updated: 08:47, 08 October 2020
Suffolk has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, according to Government data.
The Government's map of cases by local area shows people have tested positive in towns and villages across the county.
The data records cases between September 27 to October 3.
They are:
- Bury St Edmunds Central - six
- Barrow, Chedburgh and Sicklesmere - three
- Thurston, Badwell Ash and Elmswell - three
- Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton - eight
- South Newmarket and Racecourse - six
- Mildenhall - three
- Debenham, Stonham and Coddenham - five
- Sudbury - seven
- Thetford North - three
- Needham Market South and Great Blakenham- four
- Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield - five
- Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley - five
- Christchurch Park - three
- Westgate - three
- Ipswich Central - three
- Maidenhall, Stoke and Port - five
- Priory Heath - three
- Bixley, Warren Heath and Nacton - eight
- East Bergholt, Brantham and Capel St Mary - six
- Felixstowe East - four
- Saxmundham and Coldfair Green - three
- Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham - three
- Pakefield South and Kessingland - four
- Pakefield North - five
- Lowestoft Harbour and Kirkley - three
- Normanston and Oulton Broad East - three
- Gunton West - six
- Bungay and The Saints - four
- Worlingham and Barnby - three
- Woodbridge - five
As of yesterday at 4pm, the number of cases recorded by local authority since the outbreak began are:
- West Suffolk - 702 (compared to 674 on Sunday night)
- Mid Suffolk - 410 (395 on Sunday)
- Babergh - 338 (319 on Sunday)
- East Suffolk - 1,073 (1,035 on Sunday)
- Ipswich - 810 (791 on Sunday)
To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
All Suffolk NewsBury St EdmundsCoronavirusFelixstoweHealthHuman InterestIpswichMildenhallNewmarketStowmarketSudburyThetfordWoodbridge Paul Derrick