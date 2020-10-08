Suffolk has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, according to Government data.

The Government's map of cases by local area shows people have tested positive in towns and villages across the county.

The data records cases between September 27 to October 3.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen

They are:

Bury St Edmunds Central - six

Barrow, Chedburgh and Sicklesmere - three

Thurston, Badwell Ash and Elmswell - three

Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton - eight

South Newmarket and Racecourse - six

Mildenhall - three

Debenham, Stonham and Coddenham - five

Sudbury - seven

Thetford North - three

Needham Market South and Great Blakenham- four

Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield - five

Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley - five

Christchurch Park - three

Westgate - three

Ipswich Central - three

Maidenhall, Stoke and Port - five

Priory Heath - three

Bixley, Warren Heath and Nacton - eight

East Bergholt, Brantham and Capel St Mary - six

Felixstowe East - four

Saxmundham and Coldfair Green - three

Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham - three

Pakefield South and Kessingland - four

Pakefield North - five

Lowestoft Harbour and Kirkley - three

Normanston and Oulton Broad East - three

Gunton West - six

Bungay and The Saints - four

Worlingham and Barnby - three

Woodbridge - five

As of yesterday at 4pm, the number of cases recorded by local authority since the outbreak began are:

West Suffolk - 702 (compared to 674 on Sunday night)

Mid Suffolk - 410 (395 on Sunday)

Babergh - 338 (319 on Sunday)

East Suffolk - 1,073 (1,035 on Sunday)

Ipswich - 810 (791 on Sunday)

