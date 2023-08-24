This morning teenagers across Suffolk will be heading to schools to pick up their GCSE results.

It is expected that top GCSE grades will drop on last year as part of a plan to bring grades down to pre-pandemic levels in England.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “This cohort have shown tremendous resilience in recent years and should be proud of all the work they’ve done to reach this milestone.”

Today students at schools across Suffolk will collect their GCSE results. Picture: David Davies/PA

She added: “Grading is returning to normal which means a pupil who would have achieved a grade 4 before the pandemic is just as likely to achieve that this year.”

“Students now have more options to choose from than ever before – such as our high-quality T-levels, including legal and agriculture starting from this September.

“They can also take A-levels or earn and learn on a wide range of apprenticeships, from journalism to accountancy.”

“Whichever path students decide to take, they can have confidence it will set them up for a successful career. I wish everyone the very best as they move on to their next chapter.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said it was “likely” that sixth forms and colleges could lower their entry requirements for this year’s cohort of students.

The former headteacher of King Edward VI school in Bury St Edmunds, told the PA news agency: “You’re not going to expect the same standard of youngsters coming in when you know that nationally the bar has been moved back to where it was in 2019.

“It’s not a straightforward thing because what you don’t want is a youngster who’s got a grade 6 going on to a physics course and not coping with it because they’ll drop out.”

When asked whether there could be more drop-outs from A-level courses, Mr Barton said: “I think what it will mean is that the way in which teaching starts in September will be the main focus. There will be more emphasis on induction skills to make sure those youngsters very quickly feel confident.

“My guess is that what we will see is a generosity of spirit not just in who is brought into a sixth form, but also the individual attention they get from their teachers to make sure they cope as best they can.”

