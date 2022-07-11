Several Suffolk towns will bask in what could be the hottest day of the year so far as the mercury is expected to soar.

Temperatures are predicted to possibly hit 33C in England this afternoon (Monday) amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

Forecast high temperatures for this afternoon are 30C in Newmarket, 30C in Haverhill, 29C in Bury St Edmunds and 28C in Sudbury.

The country's beaches are sure to be busy as the warm weather continues

In Ipswich, temperatures will rise to 24C today with highs of 28C predicted for tomorrow.

The heatwave will continue could bring the warmest day of the year so far.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

People have been urged to look out for the elderly and vulnerable after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office increased a Level 2 alert to Level 3 for the south east, London and east of England. Much of the rest of the country is covered by a similar alert.

Level 3 means you should look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions and curtains should be closed on rooms that face the sun.

Advice on how to reduce the risk can be obtained from the Heatwave Plan for England page online, from your doctor or local chemist, or ring NHS 111.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: "High pressure is going to dominate tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

"In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times.

"But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

"So it’s very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.

"It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night."