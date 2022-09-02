The national winner of a young trader markets competition will be trading in Bury St Edmunds this weekend.

Textile designer Sophie Mann, 25, from Long Melford, who was named the National Market Trader Federation’s (NMTF) Young Trader of the Year for 2022 on Saturday, will be taking part in the Makers Market in Bury St Edmunds this Sunday.

She will be joined by Sophie Clarke,25, from Mildenhall, who was highly commended in the Arts and Crafts section.

The two Sophies were among the traders representing West Suffolk area – the council supported traders in the earlier heats supplying tables and gazebos and covering insurance costs.

Cllr Susan Glossop, West Suffolk Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, said: “I am delighted by the success of our young traders in this national competition and I am pleased that both Sophies along with other young traders from West Suffolk who have competed in this competition, will be back to our markets this weekend.

“Our markets are a great place for small businesses to start out or expand and grow their trade. We are always keen to support and attract new traders, including young people, to help the success of our markets and our town centres.”

The Makers Market takes place from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.

Anyone interested in trading opportunities on West Suffolk markets should email markets@westsuffolk.gov.uk

For more on West Suffolk markets visit www.westsuffolkmarkets.co.uk