SuffolkNews podcast: Flying school makes last-ditch attempt to avoid eviction

In today’s podcast, we have news that the the owner of a Suffolk flying school has sent new proposals to his landlords as one last throw of the dice to avoid eviction.

Chris Shepherd Rose, of Skyward Flight Training in Rougham Airfield, was told by site owners that his lease would not be renewed after the end of May.

But Chris has suggested shortening the runway, moving the car park and paying more rent to keep it open.

Also, the police are investigating after a woman was bitten by a dog and needed stitches.

The pit bull bit her while she was walking her dog on the Marham Park estate in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

And finally, a Suffolk philanthropist and her family have been named the wealthiest people in East Anglia in the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

Newmarket resident Kirsten Rausing, who own food packaging giant Tetra Laval, topped the list for the East Anglia region with a net worth of £12bn.

Framlingham pop star Ed Sheeran was third on the list.

