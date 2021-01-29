This week, it was confirmed that schools in Suffolk won't reopen until at least March 8, but one academy boss thinks it could be much later.

We reflect on sad news that two major Debenhams stores will be closing, but the future of one Suffolk town centre is sounding positive despite lockdown

Also in this week's podcast we discuss a new Pony Academy setting up in Newmarket and a Bury St Edmunds restaurant getting a Michelin star.

And, Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler joins us to share his latest thoughts on the club.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk