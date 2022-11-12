The popular pub chain Wetherspoons is ingrained in British culture and is known for its good prices, easy locations and a great place to catch up with friends and family.

Prices vary depending on its location and thanks to a map created by Pantry and Larder, you can now pinpoint prices all over the country.

We've had a look and discovered the most expensive and the cheapest Wetherspoons in Suffolk so next time you know where to meet your fellow companions for a drink.

The Corn Exchange Wetherspoons is one of the four most expensive spots in Suffok for a Carling. Picture: Bury Free Press

Most expensive

Kicking off the most expensive list are four different spots with the highest prices for a pint of Carling in the county.

The Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds, The Golden Lion in Newmarket, The Drabbet Smock in Haverhill and The Willow Tree in Stowmarket all charge £3.10 for the alcoholic beverage.

The Willow Tree in Stowmarket charges £3.10 for a pint of Carling. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

It costs £2.19 in each of the eight Suffolk Wetherspoons for a single Smirnoff and mixer, which is the average price in the UK.

A Chardonnay and Rosé (Coldwater Creek 250ml) comes in at £2.85 in each of the eight locations as well.

In the Grover & Allan, in Sudbury, it costs just £2.49. Picture: Mark Westley

Cheapest

On the other hand, there are two places that do the cheapest pints of Carling at £2.49.

The Joseph Conrad in Lowestoft and Grover & Allen in Sudbury offer this price and therefore if you want a cheap pint, look no further.

If you prefer a Budwesier then those two pubs are also the cheapest place to get one in a Suffolk Wetherspoons.