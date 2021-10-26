Suffolk's Conservative MPs reject Lord amendments in Environment Bill vote

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock were among MPs who voted on amendments relating to storm overflows and tougher air pollution limits in the Environment Bill last week.

The Conservative MPs were joined by fellow Suffolk MPs James Cartlidge, Therese Coffey, Dan Poulter, Tom Hunt and Peter Aldous and hundreds of others to reject eight Lords amendments and remove proposals – including protecting pollinators from pesticides; introduction of an independent environment watchdog and meeting targets on environmental protection – from the bill.

The sewage amendment would have placed a legal duty on water companies not to pump waste into rivers.

No Caption ABCDE. (52653143)

MPs did agree to an amendment proposing charges on single-use items made of any material, much like the charges now levied on plastic bags.

All of Suffolk's Conservative MPs were approached for comment.

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, posted a video discussing the vote on his Facebook page.

The Environment Bill seeks to write environmental principles in UK law for the first time. Only 22 Conservatives rebelled against the Government last week.

The sewage measure, introduced in the Lords by the Duke of Wellington, is due to return to the Lords for further scrutiny, where it is expected to be sent back to the Commons for another vote by MPs.

There were 403,171 spills of sewage into England’s rivers and seas in 2020, according to the Environment Agency.

POLITICS: Head to our politics page for expert analysis and all the latest news from your politicians and councils.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Haverhill

Read more: All the latest news from Ipswich

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Stowmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury