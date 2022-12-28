Suffolk County Council has admitted that delays issuing Educational, Health and Care Plans (ECHPs), for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are ‘not acceptable’.

Rachel Hood, Cabinet Member for Education, SEND and Skills at the county council, said she recognised there were sometimes delays after parents expressed their frustration at the wait they have had for their children’s ECHPs.

The plans identify educational, health and social needs and outline support that can be offered.

Endevaour House the Suffolk Countty Council building in Ipswich, Cllr Rachel Hood and SEND parent Michaela Smith. Pictures: SuffolkNews/ Submitted

Explaining the current situation with ECHP waiting times, Cllr Hood said: “We recognise that there are sometimes delays with issuing Education, Health and Care Plans and this can have unfortunate consequences for the children or young people involved, and their families.

“There are usually many reasons for this, including the lack of educational psychologists and other key professionals who are required to write advice as part of the needs assessment.

“Each plan is drafted to meet the individual needs of the child, however complex, and sometimes obtaining the necessary information can take longer than we’d like.

Cllr Rachel Hood Cabinet Member for Education, SEND and Skills at Suffolk County Council. Picture: Suffolk News

Michaela Smith, said she has spent two years fighting for an ECHP plan for her 12-year-old son. Picture: Michaela Smith

“Delays of this type are not acceptable and we are working hard to strengthen and streamline the process within a wide scale reform of the way we deliver SEND services.”

Michaela Smith, from Red Lodge, said she had spent two years ‘fighting’ for an ECHP for her 12-year-old son, who she described as having behavioural issues – the mum of four is still waiting on a diagnosis for him.

Her son has not been in school since July 2022, meaning someone has to be at home with him all day, this can be challenging as Michaela often has to juggle childcare while attending hospital appointments with her daughter who has complex health needs.

Endeavour House in Russell Road, Ipswich. Headquarters of Suffolk County Council. Picture: SuffolkNews

Kelly Cornell, from Bury St Edmunds, has three sons with ADHD, and is ‘getting nowhere’ with support for her youngest child. She said she had been waiting since her son was three for an ADHD diagnosis, he is now 10.

Now awaiting an ECHP for him, Kelly said: “This is why so many parents give up because it’s exhausting dealing with SEND children day to day, without fighting a system that is meant to support you.”

Government guidelines state the council should take no longer than 20 weeks to produce an EHCP.

The county council has a legal obligation to provide both the plans and the support.