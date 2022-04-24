A Mildenhall Slimming World superstar has lost seven-and-a-half stone since the start of the pandemic.

Stacey Lambert, 30, joined Slimming World in March 2020 – just days before the first lockdown – after thinking ‘it could be me’ as overweight Covid patients struggled with the virus.

The nurse, who works at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, said: “I was in my third year of nursing but I’d gained so much weight at university.

Stacey Lambert (56039069)

“During Covid, everyone was talking about how much more it affected those who were overweight. I thought ‘this could be me in a hospital bed’ and I knew I needed to get the weight off.”

During the first lockdown Stacey weighed at home until groups restarted in September 2020 – by which point she had already lost five stone – then attended group for eight weeks before they were stopped once more due to restrictions and weighed at home again until July 2021.

Stacey admitted losing weight and weighing in at home was ‘tough at times’, however her Slimming World consultant Donna Cooper offered ‘useful and supportive’ Zoom calls and went live on Facebook.

Stacey Lambert (56039011)

“It was tough at times to stick to it but speaking to everyone every now and then gave me motivation to keep going,” said Stacey.

“Donna didn’t give up on anyone, she kept us going.

“When Donna first saw me back in group after losing five stone, she said I looked like a different person.”

Stacey’s weight is now in the healthy zone for her 6ft height after losing seven-and-a-half stone to reach target on December 15, 2021.

Stacey Lambert (56039019)

“It has been a change for life. Before, I didn’t realise how unfit I was: climbing stairs at work I didn’t realise I was so out of breath.

“I feel fitter now and going shopping is amazing as well.

“I know when I try something on it will fit,” added Stacey, who is now a size 10.

Donna said: “When Stacey joined my group in March 2020 she had been assigned to a Covid ward and she noticed that every patient who was ventilated had a high BMI, which she did too.

“That played on her mind so much she decided she would return to Slimming World to get support to put herself in a much better place health-wise.

“Stacey has reduced her BMI from 37 to 22.7 and undergone a complete transformation.”