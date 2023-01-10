Supermarket chain Iceland, which has stores in towns including Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket, has launched a new discount offer to help older customers with the ever increasing cost of food.

With prices still rising, the retailer which also owns Food Warehouse stores, has come up with a new deal to try and ease the cost of living.

The discount is for all shoppers over 60 and offers them 10% off the price of their grocery bill with no minimum spend required. The supermarket introduced a similar discount deal in May last year after, it says, being motivated by research from Age UK, which found that three-quarters of older people were worried about the rising cost of living.

Iceland has introduced a discount for seniors as Britons struggle with soaring prices. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA.

And Iceland is not the first supermarket to introduce fresh money saving initiatives for 2023 to try and entice cash-strapped customers into stores while helping to ease the burden on outgoings.

Last week Asda announced it was continuing with two £1 meal deals, first launched last year, for both kids and the over 60s until the end of March.

Alongside offering children a free hot or cold meal for just a quid, with no requirement for an adult to purchase cafe food, the £1 Winter Warmer for older shoppers serves up soup, a bread roll and unlimited tea or coffee also for just £1.

The price of food is continuing to rise. Image: Stock photo.

A decision to extend both initiatives was prompted by research by Asda’s own Income Tracker that suggested UK households were £107 a month worse off in November 2022 as a result of the cost of living crisis and predicts that disposable incomes will continue to decline this year as inflationary pressures continue to bite.

Iceland's latest offer is available in all its supermarkets every Tuesday and shoppers may be asked for proof of age by staff in order to claim.

Restaurant chain Cafe Rouge also announced this week a free tea or coffee deal to warm up passing shoppers. The French-themed bistro says a 'no strings attached' free cup of tea or free Americano coffee is available between 11.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday throughout January for restaurant visitors. The promotion doesn't apply to click and collect or takeaway drinks.