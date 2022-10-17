Waitrose, which has stores in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Sudbury, is bringing back free hot drinks for shoppers.

The supermarket chain, which is owned by the John Lewis Partnership, scrapped the offer giving MyWaitrose loyalty card holders a daily free tea or coffee, two years ago.

The free tea and coffee offer is coming back in November. Image: PA/Waitrose.

But the retail giant, which in September posted a drop in sales while budget chains Aldi and Lidl surged in popularity as shoppers tightened their belts in the face of rising inflation, has announced the deal is being brought back after recent successful trials.

Under the revived offer MyWaitrose loyalty card holders must buy something in the store and bring their own reuseable cup to claim their free hot drink, which will be limited to one a day.

A range of coffees will be available to choose from, under a new partnership with coffee chain Caffè Nero, alongside cups of tea and the perk is being launched in 331 UK shops from November 7.

Waitrose posted a drop in sales in September

The promotion will not be available at garages or service stations.

Free hot drinks for shoppers is not the only deal Waitrose - which last month reported a 5% drop in like-for-like sales to £3.6 billion in September - has scrapped in recent years for loyalty card holders.

In February, free newspapers were also abandoned and in a letter to its 8.5 million scheme members, Waitrose said it would replace the popular deal with more personalised offers that would change each week.

Shoppers are facing larger food bills as food prices rise

But as shoppers face rising outgoings, with escalating food prices suggesting monthly shopping bills are now costing an extra £54 a month, supermarkets are doing all they can to entice customers into stores - particularly in the run up to Christmas - with Asda, Morrison's and Iceland among those to have launched fresh offers in recent weeks.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director for Waitrose, said: "Our customers loved the MyWaitrose free coffee offer, so we’re really excited to bring it back, with premium beans from the Nero Roasting Company."