A hospital trust has revealed how it is supporting staff following a damning independent review over whistleblowing and patient safety as it held its first face-to-face annual members’ meeting since the pandemic.

The meeting, held at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, and attended by over 150 people, was an opportunity for the public to find out latest developments in West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, including how they can have their say about the new hospital site and what is being done to ensure staff wellbeing, as well as the opportunity to learn about the various local healthcare and voluntary organisations within the trust.

Following an independent review commissioned by NHS England over what was billed as the trust’s ‘intimidating and disastrous’ attempt to identify a whistleblower, the trust has appointed a team of over 40 Freedom to Speak Up Champions to ensure staff can raise any concerns they may have.

It has also invested in and grown the patient safety and quality improvement teams and last week appointed five new non-executive directors (NEDs). The trust will soon launch the next round of its What Matters To You staff engagement programme after the success of the first survey in 2020 which saw 2,000 responses.

In terms of providing care for patients and members of the community, the trust is using feedback to make improvements.

Craig Black, interim chief executive officer, said: “This includes some of the things that worked well during the pandemic such as more telephone and video call consultations, patient initiated follow-up and ways for patients to keep in touch with loved ones in our care, such as the keeping in touch service and the clinical helpline.

“We’ve extended the hours of our clinics and theatres to work through waiting lists and are implementing virtual wards so people can be clinically monitored from the comfort of their own homes.”

Maggie Woodhouse, the trust's dementia practitioner, gave a talk at the meeting about the signs and symptoms of the disease and how the risk can be lowered.