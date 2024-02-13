People are being asked to help shape the rules around street trading – including stalls and food vans – across the West Suffolk district.

West Suffolk Council is due to review its street trading licensing policy later this year. But, before it does, it wants to hear from street traders, businesses, events organisers, town and parish councils, residents and other stakeholders on some of the issues which could potentially be covered and addressed in the new policy.

Street trading covers a wide range of outdoor retail and catering activities undertaken in public streets.

West Suffolk Council is asking people to take part in a survey on street trading

It includes flower sellers, ice-cream vendors, fancy goods, souvenir stalls and a variety of hot and cold catering activities such as burger vans.

Cllr Gerald Kelly, cabinet member for governance and regulatory at West Suffolk Council, said: “This is a chance to help shape West Suffolk Council’s approach to street trading.

“The considerations of this policy are about how we best support local businesses and the sustainable growth of our economy while also best serving the interests of our residents and visitors.

“It’s about what the level of regulation should be and how we get the balance right. That’s why we have written to licensed street traders, Our Bury St Edmunds and Love Newmarket Business Improvement Districts, our town and parish councils across West Suffolk and a host of other groups and stakeholders, to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to collaborate and help shape our future policy.”

West Suffolk Council recently adopted new strategic priorities including for sustainable growth.

People can take part in the street trading policy survey here.

The survey will remain open until March 18, after which the council will look at the feedback and use it to help shape and draft its new policy.

The policy doesn’t cover the council-run markets which are covered under separate regulations.