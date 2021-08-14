Mildenhall Police detain two after car reported as 'driving on fire'
Published: 14:49, 14 August 2021
| Updated: 15:17, 14 August 2021
Two people have been detained after a car was reported as 'driving on fire'.
Mildenhall Police said it stopped the car today and found evidence of drug dealing
Officers then searched the car occupants' home address to locate more evidence, it said in a tweet.
Enquiries are continuing.
To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall