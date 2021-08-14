Two people have been detained after a car was reported as 'driving on fire'.

Mildenhall Police said it stopped the car today and found evidence of drug dealing

Officers then searched the car occupants' home address to locate more evidence, it said in a tweet.

Officers stopped the car today. Image: Mildenhall Police

Enquiries are continuing.

