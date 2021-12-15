Rolling farmland, quaint villages, coastal locations, woodland paths and – most important of all – pubs all feature in the Suffolk Pub Walks book, which is available now.

The book, published by Countryside Books, features 20 circular walks, all between two-and-a-half and five miles and featuring a top-rated pub.

The walks take in coastal locations at Southwold and Aldeburgh; pretty villages including Polstead, Chelsworth and Laxfield; historic settings including Lavenham and Sutton Hoo; pass near Ickworth House and Somerleyton Hall; and offer the chance to see wildlife at RSPB Minsmere and Hollesley.

The book is written by keen walker Laurie Page, who has also written the books Kiddiwalks in Suffolk and the Guide to Suffolk Pub Walks.

Each of the walks in Suffolk Pub Walks includes recommended local pubs, numbered route map and directions, parking information and how to get there, points of interest along the way and places to visit nearby – and two are shared exclusively below.

The book contains the following routes:

See below for an exclusive look at two of the walks featured in the book.

Chevington walk

Distance: Three-and-a-quarter miles (5.1 km)

Map: OS Explorer 211 Bury St Edmunds. Grid Ref: TL783593.

How to get there: From the A143 between Bury and Haverhill, take the turning off north towards Chedburgh. Drive through the village and in one-and-a-quarter miles you will reach the centre of Chevington, where you will find the Greyhound on your left.

Sat Nav: IP29 5QS.

Parking: The car park at the Greyhound.

This walk takes you across open farmland and along quiet lanes around Chevington, via the parish of Hargrave. The village was founded on the site of a Saxon camp and was given over to the Abbey of St Edmund after the Norman Conquest. Chevington Hall was once a retreat house for the Abbots and the local woods were used by them for hunting deer and fishing.

The Greyhound, dating from about 1725, is the only pub in the village. It has a friendly atmosphere and has been run by the same family for the past 25 years. It specialises in Indian food but has other choices on the menu, including burgers and fish and chips. There are no fewer than three log burners inside and there is a large garden for warmer days. Open every day except Monday.

The walk

Turn left out of the pub car park and walk along the lane for 200 metres. Take the first footpath on the left running alongside a fence. Continue along this grass path between fences, crossing a track and then a ditch. Carry on through a field and then straight on into the next field. Head through trees to a path junction where you turn right, going gently downhill following a high hedge to your left. After crossing a little concrete bridge at the bottom, bear right. Follow a wide track keeping right of the large oak tree. At the next path junction, turn right for a quarter-of-a-mile to reach the road. Cross over and just to the right take the footpath through the hedge. Follow the field edge round to the right, along by a deep ditch. At the end of the field keep right and cross a bridge over the stream. Follow the left edge of the field going uphill. Half way along the field, turn right onto a footpath cutting across the crop field. Cross a bridge and go straight on across the next large field, passing Chevington Lodge Farm to your left. Proceed down to the road (New Road). Cross over and take the footpath opposite. Follow along by a fence going sharp right at the end of the field. Cross a stile into a meadow. Cross another stile to the left and head into the churchyard (usually open to the public). Chevington Hall is just beyond the church. Go past the church entrance and down to the lane. Turn right along Church Road. At the road junction bear left along Mill Road, which brings you to the crossroads with the Greyhound opposite.

Great Finborough and Buxhall walk

Distance: Three-and-a-quarter miles (5.2 km)

Map: OS Explorer 211 Bury and Stowmarket.

Grid Ref: TM014577.

How to get there: Head west out of Stowmarket on to the B1115 which leads directly through Great Finborough. The Chestnut Horse lies on the left after Valley Lane.

Sat Nav: IP14 3AT.

Parking: Walkers can park in the pub car park, but please let the proprietor know.

This pleasant walk goes west from Great Finborough to Buxhall with its windmill and interesting museum. You will walk through crop fields and along quiet country lanes, before returning to Great Finborough and a warm welcome at the Chestnut Horse.

The Chestnut Horse was once four old cottages but has been converted into a pub. The main bar area has a fire and a television screen and there is another small area designated for eating. There are also seats outside to the back but the benches at the front, overlooking the road, offer a more interesting aspect with a view of the cotaages and church. The pub opens seven days a week at noon and food is served every day.

The walk

From the pub, turn left along the pavement on the other side of the road. Just before Middlefield Drive take the footpath on the right through a kissing gate. Follow the fence and on the right go through three successive gates through the paddocks. In the far corner of the field, go through a kissing gate and out into an open field. Go straight across heading for the farm buildings and the church in the distance. Descend to reach the end of the field and go straight on over a footbridge then through the middle of a crop field. This swings left under telegraph wires and up to a hedge. Go left to the road. Turn left, then right at the next road junction (Brettenham Road) into Buxhall. At the next road junction, by St Mary’s Church, turn left (Valley Lane). Go downhill and follow the bend at the bottom. Take the footpath on the right. Cross a footbridge and stile to enter a meadow. Go through a field gate in the far corner and then on the other side of this field cross a stile into the next meadow. After another stile you exit this field and go right at the fork and soon after turn right again at the footpath junction. Go around the field boundary to the right, veering left at the field corner. A little further along look out for a little footbridge on the right taking you through a gap in the hedge. Keep right alongside the hedge, going up to the road. Turn left along the lane. Take the next footpath on the right between hedges. This bends sharp left between fences then right to the road by the old chapel (Mill Road). Turn right past Buxhall Mill. At the road junction, turn right (towards ‘Onehouse’) past the Crown pub. Opposite Spring Cottage take the next footpath on the left. Keep to the field, following the hedge. Half way down, go right through a gate and across a grass field. At the footpath T-junction turn left then immediately right along the edge of a large field. At the next junction, go straight on by a ditch and on to the lane. Turn left up the lane. At the top, to visit Granary Crafts and see the little museum and gift shop at Brook Farm, go left. Otherwise, turn right on to the footpath almost opposite the entrance. This goes into a field and eventually descends into a little wood. Cross a stream via the footbridge and continue into a large field. Go uphill and bear left towards Great Finborough church with its magnificent spire. At the footpath junction by the church keep right by the brick wall, passing the church. This leads to a lane where you turn right. Keep going to reach the road junction with the Chestnut Horse pub just to your right.

