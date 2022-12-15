Low-income families in West Suffolk will be given a year off paying any council tax from next April.

West Suffolk Council voted in favour of a year-long 100 percent cut to council tax for those struggling most during the cost-of-living crisis on Tuesday.

The updated local council tax reduction scheme (LCTRS) will support struggling working families as well as those not in work. It was brought to full council after being supported by the cabinet last week.

West Suffolk Council offices in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds: Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

Cllr Sarah Broughton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resources and property at West Suffolk Council, said: “This review of the LCTRS is part of the authority’s work to aid those considered most in need as so many households are affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We have been delivering a range of activities and support services to help our communities during these challenging times.

“The council tax reduction has support not only from residents but from Suffolk County Council as a major preceptor.”

According to the council, the average working age recipient of the LCTRS will gain a maximum additional discount of £103 on their council tax for the year.

After April 2024 – the end of the financial year – the current 8.5 percent minimum contribution rate will be implemented.

Suffolk County Council supported the proposal but Suffolk Police opposed it based on concerns about how much money the force would gain through council tax.

An online, month-long survey gained fifty responses, 74 percent of which were from individuals who did not gain council tax support. Nine parish councils and one community organisation were also included.

Of the respondents, 70 percent agreed or strongly agreed with the principle of increasing the maximum council tax discount. Among those in receipt of a council tax reduction already, this was 77 percent.

The main reasons people disagreed with the proposals were the idea that support should be better for those who do not gain the reduction and the financial impact on parish councils.

Tuesday’s meeting also heard how the government has announced an increase to the limits at which councils can set council tax. This is due to an expectation that local authorities will increase council tax to help with their high energy and fuel costs.

West Suffolk Council intends to keep the lower £4.95 increase to council tax included in its medium-term plans in February.