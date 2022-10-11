A rise in fees and charges paid by taxi drivers is set to be approved – despite concerns over the impact and the 'intolerable' administrative burden.

West Suffolk Council consulted with the trade over the move, which would cover the increased costs and work of licensing taxis due to national changes.

The authority's cabinet is set to back the increase on Tuesday which would see new annual fees for a Hackney carriage licence go up from £163 to £209, while a private hire licence would rise from £154 to £188.

Taxi driver fees and charges look set to increase next April. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Combined driver's fees for one year would be £174 compared to the current £69 and £308 compared to £206 for three years.

Cllr Andy Drummond, cabinet member for licensing and regulatory, said the changes were not about generating extra income but delivering a cost neutral service.

Any surplus over three years would support the trade, he said.

However, four objections were received during the council's consultation as to whether it had complied with legislation and used an appropriate approach to set the fees.

One said the prices were too expensive and were putting drivers off joining the trade or existing taxi drivers from renewing their licence.

They said: "As a trade we have not recovered from the pandemic. The work is nowhere near what it was due to rising cost of living. Yet again the council is putting more cost on the drivers."

Another taxi driver said: "Your current administrative burden which you are now putting on to drivers like myself is intolerable for the future and it is my strong intention to give up driving in three years' time.

"I absolutely do not wish to go through the unnecessary rigmarole you put me through this year to renew my licence again."

They urged the council to reduce the amount of administration.

A call was made for passenger fares to increase first which the authority implemented in late August.

The extra administration includes new HM Revenue and Customs tax conditionality checks and Department for Transport guidance that increased driver DBS checks from every three years to every six months.

The increase in fees and charges would be the first since 2015/16 and would start from April 3.

Cllr Drummond added: "We are clear that much of this national guidance and increased checks that we are required to do, is designed to protect passenger safety and maintain public confidence in the taxi trade.

"Our priority is to ensure applications are processed in time and the appropriate checks are carried out.

"By increasing these fees and charges, we will effectively be asking the trade to cover the increased costs associated with granting licences.

"That is why I will be asking my cabinet colleagues to back these proposals when we meet next week."