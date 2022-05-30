Taxi drivers in West Suffolk are set to face a rise in fees and charges for the first time in seven years to help a council pay for an increase in safety checks and administration.

West Suffolk Council hasn't put up its taxi fees and charges since 2015/16 but the authority said it has seen a 'significant increase' to the costs associated with licensing due to national changes.

This includes DBS checks every six months for current licensed drivers as well as tax conditionality checks on re-licence.

Taxi driver fees and charges may increase next April. Picture: West Suffolk Council

A consultation with drivers is set to be held on the proposed increases which would see a yearly Hackney carriage vehicle licence rise from £163 to £209 and a private hire licence from £154 to £188.

In terms of changes to operator fees, a one year charge which is not currently offered by the council would cost £134 and £539 for five years.

Combined driver's fees for one year, not currently offered by the authority, would be £174. It would increase from £206 to £308 for three years.

Cllr Andy Drummond, cabinet member for regulatory and environment, said the checks and the extra work 'come with a cost'.

"While my intention is to increase these fees and charges, the council will not be generating any additional income from these –we are not allowed to," he said.

"Instead, we will aim to deliver a cost neutral service and if there is any surplus over a three-year period, it will be used to directly support the trade."

He noted that taxi drivers had asked for a review of passenger fares, which last went up in 2019 and the licensing committee will look at this in July.

The consultation would not be on whether the drivers like the increase in fees and charges but whether they agree the council has complied with legislative requirements and used an appropriate approach to setting the fees.

It would run from June 21 to July 22.

An increase in taxi driver fees and charges would not be made until April 2023.