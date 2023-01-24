West Suffolk Council will postpone a decision on whether to change taxi fares until the government decides the fuel duty rates for 2023/24.

The council’s licensing and regulatory committee unanimously voted for Cllr Mildmay White’s motion to postpone yesterday, despite officers’ recommendation to keep fares as they are.

One taxi driver who spoke at the meeting was unhappy with the recommendation to retain the fares implemented in August last year.

Taxi drivers in West Suffolk will have to wait until March for a decision. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Mark Goodchild from Goodchilds Cars in Bury St Edmunds said: “The fare increase we asked for and got last year wasn’t enough. Our costs weren’t covered.

“We accepted a small increase to gauge the reaction from the public. I have only had two complaints about fares since the increase.

“We want a four percent rise in fares this year to help drivers with the cost of living and to help offset second-hand car prices, which have increased by 50 percent.”

Some taxi operators say rising costs threaten their business

Taxi drivers succeeded in a bid to increase fares from £3.80 to £5.00 for the first mile on July 11 last year, and these came into effect on August 19.

This was eight months after taxi drivers first asked for a rise.

Fares in West Suffolk are now the second highest in the county, one down from East Suffolk.

According to the RAC Foundation, petrol prices hit a peak of 191 pence per litre on July 1 last year before falling – to 149 pence on January 23, 2023.

This drop influenced officers’ proposals.

Jason Crooks, a Haverhill taxi driver who called for the rise last year, does not share Mr Goodchild’s view that another increase is needed now.

Mr Crooks, who also works as a West Suffolk councillor, said in his capacity as a taxi driver: “It is very good to see the licensing committee reviewing taxi fares on a regular basis.

“On this occasion, I agree with officers that the taxi tariff should remain the same.

“Fuel costs are still extremely high, but it does seem they are now heading in the right direction.”

Under the fares implemented last year, the first mile for taxis carrying fewer than five passengers between 6am and midnight costs £5 and each mile after that costs £2.10. The prices rise to £7.50 and £3.15 between midnight and 6am.

After the meeting, Mr Goodchild said: “The decision was quite a good result, as councillors seemed to listen and at least consider increasing fares.

“I spoke to Christian Moore, the licensing manager, after the meeting and he seems to want a discussion.

“I haven’t felt supported as by West Suffolk Council as a taxi driver generally, especially as every time there’s a new licensing manager or new officers policies seem to change.

“But I view the committee’s decision this time as a win.”

A decision about whether and by how much to increase fuel duty will be made in the Spring Budget, which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has stated will take place on March 15.