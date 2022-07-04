Passenger taxi fares in West Suffolk could be increased following calls from drivers to meet rising costs.

Fare rises of about 14 per cent and changes to some tariff times have been recommended in West Suffolk Council's first review of the charges since 2019.

They are to be discussed by the council's licensing committee on Monday and could be introduced in October following calls from taxi drivers who are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Drivers are also facing a rise in fees and charges they have to pay of between 27 and 33 per cent, which the authority says is necessary to pay for extra safety checks and administration.

Cllr Andy Drummond, Cabinet Member for Regulatory which includes licensing, said: “West Suffolk Council recognises the significant contribution that taxi businesses make to the local economy and the role they play in leisure, education, and tourism.

“Our aim is for a thriving, safe and accessible fleet and we recognise that the fares charged to passengers, need to strike a balance.

"On the one hand they need to support the running costs associated with taxis so that they are viable.

"On the other, they also need to ensure, as best they can, that people who are reliant on them, can still afford to use them."

The proposed increases and changes include:

Tariff one, between 6am to 10pm, for the first mile will cost £4.33 and each subsequent mile about £2.05.

Tariff two, between 10pm and 6am, on bank holidays and 6pm to midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, for the first mile will cost £6.38 and each subsequent mile about £3.08.

Tariff three, from midnight Christmas Eve to midnight Boxing Day and midnight New Year's Eve to midnight New Year's Day, for the first mile will cost £8.66 and each subsequent mile about £3.60 for Zone A and £4.10 for Zone B.

The following apply when vehicles are carrying five or more passengers:

Tariff four, between 6am to 10pm, for the first mile will cost £6.33 and each subsequent mile about £3.08.

Tariff five, between 10pm and 6am or on a bank holiday and from 6pm to midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, for the first mile will cost £8.61 and each subsequent mile about £4.10.

Tariff six, from midnight Christmas Eve to midnight Boxing Day and midnight New Year's Eve to midnight New Year's Day, for the first mile will cost £12.94 and each subsequent mile about £5.65.

Cllr Drummond added: "We have been requested by members of the trade to review the fares and given the increased costs, particularly in fuel, and that our fares are currently the lowest in Suffolk, I welcome this opportunity for the licensing committee to examine this and the recommendations in more detail before making a decision."