An education and training company is holding a recruitment day next week for teachers in a range of subjects.

PeoplePlus are seeking to fill vacancies within the Prison Education Team at HMP Highpoint at Stradishall, Newmarket.

The vacancies range from teaching assistants to tutors in a variety of subjects including maths, graphic design, business, construction, multi-Skills, industrial cleaning and English to speakers of other languages (ESOL).

PeoplePlus are hoping to fill range of vacancies. Stock image

PeoplePlus has been named one of the top 25 education and training organisations to work for in the industry.

The recruitment open event will be held on Thursday January 20 for anyone who may be interested in a career in prison education and would like to discuss the vacancies in further detail.

The event will be held atThe New Croft, Chalkstone Way, Haverhill, between 4pm and 7pm.

Anyone interested is asked to email careers@peopleplus.co.uk for more information or register for a free ticket at: https://lnkd.in/gqpUUEvy

More information about PeoplePlus can be found at www.peopleplus.co.uk

PeoplePlus is a leading skills and training business supporting people and businesses through work, training, education and financial advice.

The company helps people source and retain sustainable employment, whilst working with employers to develop work forces of the future.