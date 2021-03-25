An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after a car crashed into a telegraph pole in a police chase.

Officers spotted a black Volkswagen Golf speeding on the A1065, in Mildenhall, at about 11.35am yesterday.

A chase began and the driver of the Golf made several attempts to evade police.

Assisted @MildnhallPolice #NRT5 today in #Lakenheath with a pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle which ended when the driver ran out of talent, colliding with a telegraph pole. After a short foot chase the suspected driver was #arrested by #RAPT for several offences CAD115 #1852 pic.twitter.com/5pzYQPytf0 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 24, 2021

Just before 11.40am, police received a call reporting a black Golf had crashed into a telegraph pole, in Undley Road, Lakenheath.

After a short chase on foot, an 18-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of five offences.

They were failing to stop when directed, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving in excess – drugs.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution, before being taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on bail to return to police on Wednesday, April 14.

