A teenager who stole stole from a ‘vulnerable pensioner’ who was shielding from the pandemic, will be sentenced later this year.

Lewis Falco, 19, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court today.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and three counts of fraud by misrepresentation at hearing last year.

In August 19, 2020, Falco called at the home a 70-year-old woman in Mill Road, Barrow.

He first offered gardening work before asking if could use her toilet and for a glass of water.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard that he woman had allowed Falco into her home as he was 'persistent', had mentioned gardening for a neighbour, and because 'she felt sorry for him'

After he left the house, the pensioner noticed that her purse, containing cash and cards, was missing from the table in the hallway.

Falco was arrested the next day having been captured on CCTV on Newmarket Road and at a McColls store, where he used the stolen cards, three times.

He also tested positive for cocaine.

At a hearing in February, sentencing was adjourned for medical reports after defending barrister , Joanne Eley, referred to a pre-sentence report, which stated Falco suffered mental health problems.

She told the court he ‘was pressured’ into the offence by others who had 'recruited him into a gang'.

At a hearing today, Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case after a psychology report found that Falco had sought support for mental health difficulties 'over the past few years' and that a detailed psychiatry report was now needed.

Judge Peters said she would not be able to sentence Falco without reference to the Mental Health Act and an assessment as to whether he would need treatment.

The prosecution says the pensioner was 'targeted' due to her 'vulnerability', and is seeking compensation of £95, made up from £50 in notes, a £25 M&S gift card and coins.

The case was adjourned until June 7.

