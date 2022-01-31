Two teenagers arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on a Bury St Edmunds estate have been bailed.

The incident was on Saturday, between 6.20pm and 6.50pm, in Mount Road on the Moreton Hall estate, where two boys were approached by two older male teenagers, one of whom was carrying a knife.

The older teenagers then chased the boys and assaulted one of them.

Police cordoned off a section of footpath following the stabbing in Mount Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Paul Derrick

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, suffered a single stab wound to the shoulder.

The suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but was discharged yesterday.

At about 2.30am yesterday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in Newmarket on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were later bailed until February 24 pending further investigations.

Police are treating it as an isolated incident and understand the victim and suspects were known to one another.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting reference 37/6041/22.