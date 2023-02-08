A council tax increase of around ten pence a week has been approved by West Suffolk Council’s cabinet.

The budget plans would see band D property owners pay the extra cash, alongside investment in reducing carbon emissions and keeping swimming pools open.

The proposal now needs full council approval later this month if it is to be implemented from April.

West Suffolk Council's cabinet meeting yesterday. Picture: Siobhan Middleton

Cllr Sarah Broughton, Deputy Leader and portfolio holder for resources and property for the council, said: “I really believe this is a budget we can be proud of, which is no mean feat in these times.

“It provides the fuel for our continued ambitions to make sure West Suffolk communities, businesses and environment continue to be healthy.

“This budget shows the council is in tune with its communities and businesses and understands how the cost-of-living crisis is biting.

Cllr Sarah Broughton. Picture: West Suffolk Council

“We are funding help and support to local communities and increasing council tax discount.”

Cllr Broughton also explained that the proposed rise in council tax is less than allowed by government.

District authorities can raise council tax by 2.99 per cent next financial year but West Suffolk Council will stick to previous plans – which sees council tax for band D properties increase by around 2.6 percent.

The maximum reduction to council tax through the local council tax reduction scheme (LCTRS) will also rise to 100 per cent in April.

West Suffolk Council offices in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

The budget includes £9 million for initiatives to help reach net zero by 2030; £240,000 a year for waste and grounds maintenance teams and £440,000 for car park improvements.

As well as funding towards replacing Bury St Edmunds leisure centre, £300,000 is included to ensure pools stay open despite high utility and energy costs.

A commitment of £513,000 has been made for funding local community groups. The cabinet also voted to approve officers’ recommendations for the 32 groups that will gain this funding yesterday.

Budget estimates for the next four years show balanced budgets for the first two years and deficits of approximately £2.7 million and £3.7 million expected from 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Earmarked reserves are expected to be depleted as they finance investment projects – from £39.95 million currently to £34.15 million at the end of 2027.

Full council will debate and vote on the budget proposals on February 21.