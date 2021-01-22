If we are not directly involved ourselves or through a member of our family, it is very hard to imagine the pressures our health workers are under right now.

The news each day underlines just what tremendous demands are being placed upon them, and the extraordinary fortitude they are showing despite those demands.

While so many of our population are anxious about the virus, and particularly this new strain, and sadly others disregard their own safety and more seriously that of others, our health workers are constantly in the line of fire.

Bishop Martin Seeley

We see that through the numbers who themselves are infected, and through the appeals for them to have stronger face masks and other elements of PPE to protect them.

We have so much to thank them for.

And we have so much to thank our school teachers for too. Continuing to adjust and adapt to rapidly changing safety requirements, shifting gear literally overnight from ‘schools are open’ to ‘schools are closed except for exempted children’.

And that of course means a double load – keeping the schools open for the rising numbers of children who qualify to attend – an expanded list of key worker children, plus those with inadequate facilities at home to engage in online learning.

And then running online school too.

We have so much to thank our teachers for as this lockdown runs on.

And right now I want us to spare a thought and thanks for some of the other groups of key workers.

I have been struck particularly in this lock down by the diligence and fortitude of the post men and women, and the delivery drivers.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

That motto for the United States Postal Service has certainly applied to our postal workers and delivery workers these past weeks (apart from the reference to heat!).

Whether it is the mail, or food, or parcels, they have brought to us things we need – or just wanted to have to help us through.

And I rather think many of these key workers go unthanked and unappreciated, so let’s make a point of safely acknowledging to them how much they help us.

And the same goes for the supermarket assistants who patiently serve us, trying to stay safe themselves even when a few of us fail to observe the basic simple rules.

We thank them too.

And the police and fire service, the refuse collectors, the workers who come out in emergencies to sort out our plumbing or our leaking roof and all the incredible volunteers from churches, community groups and people simply being good neighbours across our county, making such a difference to those in need.

This is a tough time for everyone, and will remain so for some time yet while we battle to bring the spread of this virus under control.

So let’s just remember to say thank you to those who are helping us all get through this.

It will help them get through it too.

- Bishop Martin Seeley is the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich and is writing a weekly article for readers while church services are disrupted by the pandemic

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more: Opinion