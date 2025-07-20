A village cricket club will celebrate its milestone 50th birthday next weekend.

Elmswell Cricket Club first played at some point in the 19th century, and after several reformations, ground changes and breakups, its latest iteration has played consistently since 1975.

To celebrate, the team will hold a ‘Past v Present’ game next Sunday (July 27) pitting the current team against an XI of club legends and stalwarts.

Elmswell Cricket Club will celebrate its 50th birthday at the village’s Blackbourne Community Centre, in Blackbourne Road, next weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Ben Whatling, current captain of Elmswell, has been with the team for 35 years and is particularly proud that the club has kept going in the wake of other nearby village sides folding, as well as the climate of difficulties in the Sunday 40-over game.

He said: “People come from all different places to play now, and that shows the spirit of the club and the individuals, that people are wanting to play for a village side still.

“When I started playing for the club, when I was 13, you felt part of a team and what was important. That spirit is still there.”

Ben Whatling, current captain of Elmswell Cricket Club, is particularly proud the club has kept going despite other nearby village clubs folding for good. Picture: Mark Westley

Ben also paid tribute to David Peachey, better known as Wink, who was there when the club was refounded in 1975 and has nearly 500 wickets for it.

He said his name is synonymous with the side.

The club has had difficult periods in its 50 years. The team first played at the site of the now Elmswell Community Primary School, in Oxer Close, until 1983.

When the school was built the club had to vacate and at first played all its games away, before from 1987 to 1994 it was able to play at Haughley Park.

Following the development of the Blackbourne Community Centre, it was able to move back to the village and has been there ever since.

Over the years, having started out playing solely friendlies, Elmswell Cricket Club has played in a series of competitive leagues with varying degrees of success.

It won a midweek league in 1987 and 1988, entered the national Village Cup a number of times, and has shifted between divisions two and five in the Suffolk Sunday league.

The Past v Present game is open to, and welcomes, anyone who has associations with the club, whether they be current or historical or any newcomers wishing to join the team. There will be a food van on site.