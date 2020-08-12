Twenty cycling routes are set to be improved across Suffolk, after a recent vote by county councillors.

The vote could pave the way to another 128 routes being upgraded, subject to funding being agreed, in what bike shop owners hope will follow-on from a spike in lockdown sales.

A cross-party taskforce has identified the initial paths which could have the most initial impact in getting people onto their bikes if modified. The project includes plans to install pop-up cycle lanes, suspend parking, close some roads to through-traffic, and widen narrow cycle lanes.

A cycle path in West Row. More than 140 more paths could be built across Suffolk.

The Department for Transport has put forward £337,000 towards it. The other 128 could be financed by central government cash if the initial 20 are successful.

Work is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Councillor Richard Rout, who owns a gym as well as representing Bury St Edmunds district Hardwick on Suffolk County Council, said: “During lockdown we’ve seen so many people look to get active outdoors, whether that’s through walking, running, or cycling.

Richard Rout (middle with red umbrella) joins other councillors and Sebert Wood Primary School Year 5 students for the opening of the new Public Right of Way connecting Moreton Hall to the town centre. Picture by Mark Westley.

“Making that as safe and accessible as possible is a big part of what we’re trying to achieve and these schemes will doubtless see even more people move away from their cars, get some exercise, and drive down carbon emissions.”

The initial 20 plan to upgrade routes all over the county, including in Ipswich, Beccles and Felixstowe, but Cllr Rout said he is happy that Bury has been included (see full details below).

“These are all important routes,” he added. “The Beetons Way scheme will improve connectivity between the Mildenhall and Howard Estates and nearby leisure and retail facilities.

“The improvements around Northgate Street and Cannon Street will better link the town centre, railway station, and nearby residential areas. Living near the Risbygate Street route, I can say with some certainty that this is much needed - the cycle route currently ends abruptly at the Parkway roundabout and this important extension will see the cycle path extend right up to the retail town centre. This will create an excellent and much safer link between West Suffolk College and our retail centre.

Cannon Street in Bury St Edmunds is set to become more cycle friendly (Google Maps) (40270147)

“I’m excited to get out on my bike and try all the new areas, it will certainly make navigating the town so much safer and easier.”

Cllr Rout said he would love to see the path to Moreton Hall extended along Rougham Hill to the Southgate Green roundabout.

Chloe Hailstone, manager of Micks Cycles, said any improvement is a ‘positive’ for the safety of cyclists as well as being a boost for their business.

Chloe Hailstone, manager of Micks Cycles in Bury St Edmunds, has welcomed the plan Picture by Mecha Morton

“With the incredible increase in cycle purchases in lockdown, there must be more people out on the roads using their bikes. Therefore, any way to encourage people to get outside and exercise must be a positive.

“Bury is an old town with narrow and beautiful streets, which potentially makes it hard to adapt all areas to accommodate everyone fighting for limited space, but if cycle lanes are established where possible, this is bound to increase trust in town cycling and hopefully commuting on bikes.”

Routes around central Ipswich are also set to benefit from the scheme (Google Maps) (40270818)

Where are the first 20 cycle routes set to be modified? - As described by Suffolk County Council

• Portman Road (South), Ipswich – Road to be closed as a through route to motorised vehicles at the junction with Princes Street. Suspension of on street limited waiting parking to provide pop-up cycle lanes. • Portman Road (North), Ipswich – Road to be closed at Portman Road between Crescent Road and St Matthews Primary School and between Dalton Road and Handford Road. Suspension of on street limited waiting parking to provide pop-up cycle lanes. This will provide a key cycle lane from the north west of the town centre to the railway station. • Rushmere Area, Ipswich – Closing a number of motorised vehicle through routes on the residential area approximately one mile from the town centre. This will provide safer walking and cycling routes because of the pavements in this area are less than 2m wide. • Elm Street, Ipswich – Removing the on street pay and display parking bays, making the street one-way for motorised vehicles and providing temp cycle lanes on both sides of the road. This location links to the Portman Road scheme and provides part of a key east/west town centre cycle facility. • Princes Street, Ipswich – This is a key walking/cycling route from the railway station to the town centre. The temporary measures comprise reallocation of road space to provide wider walking and cycling routes. • Colchester Road/Valley Road, Ipswich – This is a key cycling route around the northern side of Ipswich that has been identified through Suffolk County Council’s work on a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) for Ipswich. Temporary measures will enhance existing cycle lanes. • Bixley Road/Heath Road, Ipswich – Installation of temporary cycle lanes by reallocating road space away from motorised vehicles. This provides a missing link on the outer ring road of Ipswich, linking in with Colchester Road and Valley Road. This provides separation of walking and cycling along footpaths that are narrow in places. • Bramford Lane, Ipswich – Installation of a road closure at the railway bridge. The road narrows at this location and has been used as rat-run for a long period of time. Closing this route to through traffic will enhance an already busy walking route to nearby schools but also enhances a key cycling commuter route from the north west of the town into the centre and vice versa. • Bridge St Slip Road, Ipswich – This short section of road has been used as a way for motorised traffic to miss out a roundabout at this junction. It is located on a key walking and cycling route from the south of the town (Wherstead Road) into the town centre via the historic St Peters Street. Closing this rat run to motorised vehicles will provide more space for walking and cycling. • Rosehill Area, Ipswich –Closing a number of motorised vehicle through routes on this residential area less than 1 mile from the town centre. This will provide safer walking and cycling routes and remove through traffic. • Various locations Ipswich Town Centre – Reduction in waiting times at puffin and toucan crossings to ensure people do not have to wait long, which could lead to congestion and social distancing being compromised. • Various locations Ipswich – We will install additional cycling parking at key locations around the town centre. These are to supplement the existing cycle parking facilities. • Compiegne Way to Town Centre, Bury St Edmunds – Provision of a cycle lane between these two locations which links the existing cycle facilities to the north of this location to the town centre. This will be via temporary pop-up cycle lanes. • Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds – Along this route there are two high school and three primary schools. Some cycle facilities do exist, however, these will be enhanced. The facilities will also be extended along the entire length of the road including temporary narrowing of side roads and closing some side roads to motorised vehicles to reduce conflict with walking and cycling. • Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds – Cycle facilities already exist on part of this route that goes from West Suffolk College to the town centre. There is a section, from Parkway Roundabout to St Andrews Street where no facilities exist. Through the suspension of on street parking and reallocation of road space we shall be installing a temporary cycle lane to complete the route. • Cannon Street – Bury St Edmunds – Low Traffic Neighbourhood. We are closing a number of motorised vehicle through routes on this residential area close to the town centre. This will provide safer walking and cycling routes and remove through traffic. Supports active travel and social distancing as many footways in this area are less than 2m wide. • Lowestoft Road, Beccles – Some advisory facilities on road exist already. The plan is to make those sections mandatory and provide light segregation as well as looking to narrow side road entries or close them where possible. We will also extend the facility to link with nearby Worlingham where simple and easy interventions are possible. • High Road Felixstowe – There are existing advisory cycle lanes on part of this road that helps to provide a link from the town centre/railway station to the east of Felixstowe and Felixstowe Ferry. We will upgrade these advisory lanes to mandatory and provide some light segregation. We will also extend the existing facilities by a further 900m to Cliff Road. • Stowmarket – Provision of additional cycle parking in the town centre. Details are to be confirmed. • Sudbury – Provision of additional cycle parking in the town centre on Market Hill and other locations. Details are to be confirmed.