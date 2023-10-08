Sustainable growth, a resilient workforce and attracting investment.

These were the themes highlighted at the launch of the West Suffolk Business Festival.

Business people gathered at Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Monday, for the networking brunch launch event.

More that 20 events over two weeks. Picture: Mecha Morton

More than 20 events have been lined up across the district.

The theme of the festival, which concludes with the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards on October 13, is The Future of Work.

This week’s events included free accountancy and tax-drop-in sessions, workshops on Agile, AI, growing business with images, a skills and jobs fair, a Sizewell C supply chain event, showcase of XR Lab and discussion of future skills, and a cyber escape room event with Norfolk and Suffolk Cybercrime unit.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council, and Alex Till, Menta CEO, open the festival. Picture: Mecha Morton

Opening the festival, Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “The Future of Work ties in with the new administration’s vision of paving the way for sustainable growth, building a resilient workforce, and attracting investment.

“What we are certain on is the future of work will be digital, whether that’s artificial intelligence, hybrid working, virtual reality – the list goes on.

“We will work with businesses and partners so people in West Suffolk have access to some of the most exciting opportunities and make certain they have the right skills aspirations so they can embrace the changes and opportunities presented.”

The West Suffolk Business Festival is organised by a range of partners from different business sectors including Menta business support, The Bury Free Press and West Suffolk College.

West Suffolk Business Festival 2023

Menta CEO, Alex Till, said there was ‘a new energy and vibrancy’ in the communities being fostered by start-ups and micro-businesses, which he described as the ‘backbone’ of the economy.

Richard Knight engineering manager and Leanne Quidley HR Mizkan, at the Job Fair. Picture: Mark Westley

He said the festival was an opportunity to celebrate ‘all that is good in West Suffolk’.



For more information visit: www.businessfestival.org

West Suffolk Business Festival Skills and Jobs fair. Richard Cox, Sarah Everitt, Gary Clasby, Jane Edwards job centre DWP and Cllr Donna Higgins. Picture: Mark Westley

The festival concludes with the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards on Friday when 13 winners will be crowned.