This is your latest round up of incidents that kept police busy on Suffolk roads this week.

1. Officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team assisted the DVLA in Ipswich on Thursday stopping untaxed vehicles.

Thirty two untaxed vehicles were stopped and £6,520 was recovered in fines.

Twenty one seatbelt, seven mobile phone and four other offences were recorded as well, and one vehicle was seized for no insurance.

2. Officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped a car seen driving recklessly in Ipswich on Thursday.

The driver was found to have no licence or insurance and the car was seized.

3. One lane was temporarily closed on the A14 near Newmarket on Tuesday after a car caught fire.

The car caught fire on the westbound carriageway at the Newmarket and Exning junction with A142.

Drivers were being urged to drive with caution during the incident.

The road was cleared later that day.

4. Bury St Edmunds police carried out speed checks in Risby on Friday following concerns from residents.

By midday, five drivers had been reported for speeds in excess of 40mph.

Two of the drivers were caught doing 51 and 52mph in a 40mph zone.

The road where the checks were being carried out have seen two fatal accidents.

The fire and police service were called following a lorry trailer fire on the A14 near Newmarket on Friday.

The fire service found the lorry trailer 'well alight' upon arrival.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the lorry cab was detached from the trailer and no injuries were reported.

One hose reel and breathing apparatus was used to extinguish the fire.

Lanes 1 and 2 were closed by the fire service following the fire, but reopened around 1pm.

Earlier in the day on Friday, police were called following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 near Wherstead.

Police were called just after 7.30am following the collision involving two lorries and a car on the westbound carriageway.

The road was initially partially blocked but reopened at 8.30am.