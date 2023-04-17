When choosing a restaurant or picking a takeaway, you probably want to know if you are in safe hands in terms of quality and hygiene.

The Food Standards Agency works with local authorities to enforce food safety rules and award star-ratings to businesses, giving residents an indication of the cleanliness and hygiene.

Here's a list of the Suffolk eateries handed a one or zero star rating after inspections since mid-February.

Zero food hygiene rating. Picture: Food Standards Agency

1. Nisa local, Red Lodge

Nisa Local in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge, was given a food hygiene rating of one when it was visited by inspectors on March 10.

While they found the cleanliness and condition of the building was very good, they deemed improvement was needed in hygienic food handling and major improvement necessary in the management of food safety.

The Fox Inn in Ousden. Picture: Google maps

2. The Fox Inn, Ousden

The Fox Inn in Front Street, Ousden, near Newmarket, was inspected on March 1 and given a rating of one.

Major improvement was found to be needed in both hygienic food handling and management of food safety, while the cleanliness of facilities was deemed generally satisfactory.

This pub is popular with visitors, however, and has a 4.5 star average on TripAdvisor with diners praising the food and service.

3. Europa B Ltd, Bury St Edmunds

Another hygiene rating of one was handed to Europa B Ltd, an off licence company in Woolhall Street, Bury St Edmunds.

On March 1, it was found to be very good in hygienic food handling and generally satisfactory in cleanliness and conditions, but needed major improvement in the management of food safety.

4. Sunlight Chinese Takeaway, Newmarket

Sunlight Chinese Takeaway. Picture: Google maps

This Exning Road Chinese takeaway was inspected on February 15 and hygiene was given a rating of one.

This eatery, which has a four-star rating on google reviews, was deemed to be very good in cleanliness and conditions and generally satisfactory in hygienic food handling.

However, it was found to require major improvement in the management of food safety, dropping it to a rating of one.

5. Lancer Indian Takeaway, Newmarket

Lancer, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

This Newmarket Indian takeaway was rated one during a February 25 inspection.

Inspectors found while it was generally satisfactory in management of food safety and cleanliness, it needed major improvement in its hygienic food handling.

On the Food Standards Agency website, the family-run business which has been open for over 15 years has said: "We have always held a high standard of food hygiene which has been apparent from our previous ratings.

"However, since re-opening as a takeaway in 2022, we have struggled with staff and therefore keeping up to date with the h&s books etc.

"Aside from this and some changes that have already been made since the inspection, we maintain a very clean and tidy kitchen which remains open for customers to see for themselves.

"We hope that you can understand the situation and re-assess it accordingly," they added.

Improvements they have said they made to the restaurant include a new hand wash basin, keeping paperwork up to date and obtaining a food safety certificate.

6. Stoke Off Licence, Ipswich

Stoke Off Licence. Picture: Google maps

This Ipswich Austin Street off licence was handed a food hygiene rating of one after an inspection on February 15.

It was deemed good in the cleanliness of the facilities and building, but major improvement was found to be necessary in hygienic food handling and management of food safety.

7. Redfort, Stowmarket

Redfort is an Indian restaurant in Tavern Street, Stowmarket, that was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on March 30.

It was given a rating of zero, with improvement needed in its hygienic food handling and major improvement necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities, as well as the management of food safety.

Redfort in Stowmarket. Picture: Google maps

Understanding the ratings

The hygienic food handling category includes the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of foods.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building relates to the restaurant itself, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene.

The management of food safety category relates to systems or checks in place, including paperwork, to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat, as well as evidence that staff know about food safety.