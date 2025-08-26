New or enhanced bus services are launching across Suffolk, including those covering Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Haverhill, Newmarket and Sudbury.

The routes have all been suggested by the community through Suffolk County Council’s ‘scheme on a page’ initiative and have been funded through the Local Authority Bus Grant from Department for Transport (DfT).

A total of 17 new or enhanced bus services will launch across the county between August 31 and mid-September, with a further seven expected to go live later this year.

Suffolk County Council has announced a raft of new or improved bus services. Picture: Mark Westley.

Thanks to the funding, a new service connecting Bury, Great Barton and Thurston - the Mulley’s M40 route - has already launched, and the Mulley’s M77 service has been extended to serve the Marham Park estate, in Bury. These changes commenced in July.

Forthcoming upgrades include:

♦ A new Chambers 43/X43 service (was 84, 753, 784) with Monday to Saturday daytime services retimed to give better frequency for Stoke by Nayland and Leavenheath. All journeys via West Suffolk and Colchester hospitals. Starts August 31;

♦ A new Chambers 45 service (was 375), between Sudbury, Alpheton, Shimpling and Bury, to run Monday to Saturday, with a route change to cover West Suffolk Hospital. Starts September 1;

♦ The new Chambers 50 service (was 90, 91) will see the addition of Sudbury to Ipswich on Sundays, plus additional Sudbury to Hadleigh Monday to Saturday journeys. Starts August 31;

♦ Dan’s Coach Travel’s DB1 route between Stowmarket and Bury will see the addition of a Saturday service. Date to be confirmed;

♦ Chambers 49 Sudbury town service is new. The route will be Acton Lane (near Health Centre) to Tesco to Chaucer Avenue bus gate to town centre. Starts on September 1;

♦ The Voluntary Network’s NTC route is a new Monday to Saturday service connecting Exning, Studlands Estate, Newmarket town centre and the railway station. Starts September 15;

♦ The Voluntary Network’s 225 route from Newmarket to Dullingham, Thurlows and Haverhill is a new Monday to Friday service converting an option based on demand to a scheduled route. It will also provide the peak journey on the new NTC town service route. Starts September 15;

♦ A new Friday shopping service for Simonds’ 72 Gislingham to Diss route. Starts September 5;

♦ A new Thursday shopping service for Fareline’s 460 Gislingham to Stowmarket route. Date to be confirmed;

♦ Hadleigh Community Transport will be increasing its 461, 462 service, from Hadleigh to Whatfield, Bildeston and Stowmarket, to a daily operation with more journeys. Date to be confirmed.

Pictured in July, Cllr Frank Stennett, with Alan Bush and Martyn Wood, with the extended Mulley's M77 service which is running to the Marham Park estate, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

The grant is made up of £2.8 million revenue for delivering these new or enhanced services and a further £5.3 million capital for new and improved bus stops, bus stations, bus priority measures or vehicle upgrades.

Councillor Chris Chambers, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport strategy, planning and waste, said: “I’m delighted to launch these new and improved routes for Suffolk in the coming weeks. We know that they will make a huge difference to local people, because they have all been suggested by Suffolk communities.

“These changes represent the biggest positive change to bus services across the county since 1998 and along with our previous route improvements, show our commitment to supporting local communities and the bus industry.”

He added: “As in the case of Newmarket and Marham Park, the grant has enabled us to re-introduce routes in areas which had been facing cancellation of their bus routes.

“We are very grateful to DfT for providing the funding to enable us to make a huge positive difference in improving transport links across our communities, and we are hopeful that this and schemes like it can continue in the future.”

He encouraged anyone who has an idea to improve bus links in their village, or infrastructure projects, to get in touch through the scheme on a page initiative.