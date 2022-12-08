Councillors have criticised an 'abhorrent' arrangement on street light costs which they say is unfair on people living in their areas.

Independent councillors condemned what they believed to be unequal treatment of their wards at West Suffolk Council's cabinet meeting.

Cllrs Phil Wittam, Andrew Neal and Victor Lukaniuk are ward members for Brandon East, Mildenhall Town and Brandon Central respectively.

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths

These areas were part of Forest Heath District Council before it merged with St Edmundsbury Council to form West Suffolk Council in 2019.

According to the councillors, their wards are getting an unfair deal because the town and parish councils pay for street lighting in them, while the district council pays in the old St Edmundsbury areas.

The town and parish councils paid for street lights in Forest Heath before the merge. However, since 2019 the council tax in the old Forest Heath council areas has been increased to match that of the old St Edmundsbury area.

West Suffolk House, HQ of West Suffolk Council

As a result, the residents in old Forest Heath wards are paying the same amount of money into West Suffolk Council but getting less in return when it comes to street lighting.

Speaking at Monday's meeting, Cllr Neal said: “The unrest is growing as the towns and parishes become more aware of the situation.

“They believe they have paid the same rate but they are not treated the same.

Street lights are causing friction for some members in West Suffolk

“Doing nothing is not an option. Whatever decision you take, provision needs to be in place for next year’s budget.”

Cllrs Wittam and Lukaniuk agreed with Cllr Neal, with Cllr Lukaniuk describing levelling up as an “empty promise” because his ward has been “short changed”.

Leader of the council, Cllr John Griffiths, said: “These are your lights and we are trying to help you by looking into this complex situation.

“I’m not quite sure why you are seeking to put the blame on the people who are firstly not responsible and secondly trying to assist you in your efforts.”

Cllr Carol Bull, Conservative portfolio holder for governance, said: “I know you are all very passionate about this and I do sympathise with your frustrations.

"But the situation we find ourselves in is the result of historic decisions that were taken long before the councils amalgamated.

"The district council has no responsibility for lighting. The county council is the highways authority and it is them that needs to be addressed over this situation.

“We are not not doing anything. We are working very hard and I can assure you we will do all we can to help sort this out."

Talking after the meeting, Cllr Wittam said: “Quite frankly it is abhorrent that we should be paying twice for a service that isn’t charged in the old St Edmundsbury area.

“All we are saying is either get rid of the contract with the old St Edmundsbury area and let the town and parish pay for their lighting or include our area in the same arrangement.

“They are saying it is not our problem, which is the same as saying we’re not part of West Suffolk.

“I was absolutely aghast at the meeting yesterday. We have been shedding light on this issue since 2019.”

Cllr Wittam also said the street lighting contract with old St Edmundsbury renews next year, giving an opportunity to either get rid of it entirely or add the old Forest Heath areas.