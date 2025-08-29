A team at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it is ‘incredibly proud’ after being recognised as a leading provider of hip fracture care.

For the second consecutive year, WSFT has topped the National Hip Fracture Database (NHFD) in England and Wales.

Konrad Wronka, lead consultant for hip fracture surgery at WSFT, which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, said: “These fantastic results reflect the dedication, innovation, and collaboration of our entire team.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's hip fracture team. Picture: WSFT

“Hip fracture care is a key focus in Suffolk, where we have an increasingly ageing population and see many frail patients with hip fractures.

“For these patients, prompt assessment, timely surgery and focused rehabilitation are essential to regaining mobility and quality of life.”

WSFT’s leadership in hip fracture care has recently gained national and international attention.

In July, Helen Boulton, an advanced clinical trauma practitioner at WSFT, spoke at the NHFD global summit, where she shared findings of the trust’s nutritional support project.

She said: “We’re incredibly proud of our NHFD results.

“As a small integrated trust, it’s exciting to see the real-world impact we’re having on our patients in our local communities, and beyond as we share our learning.”

WSFT achieved an outstanding 95.4 per cent compliance score with the national best practice tariff.

This compares to the national average, which is 48.8 per cent.

The trust, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, said the key to its success is several innovative practices.

These include the introduction of a nurse-led advanced trauma practitioner role, to ensure patients are ready for theatre as early as possible, and enhanced nutritional support.

Patients are encouraged to consume specialised supplements in the run-up to surgery.

This reduces post-operative confusion and accelerates recovery.

Dr Mohanraj Suresh, consultant in elderly care medicine at WSFT, said: “We don’t shy away from challenging convention if it means better outcomes and experience for patients.

“We focus on doing the basics exceptionally well and this all helps drive our success and allows us to keep developing our approach.”

Dr Richard Goodwin, medical director at WSFT, said: “We remain a site of excellence in caring for frail patients sustaining hip fractures due to the relentless focus, commitment, and innovation of our staff.”

“Their work is transforming outcomes for some of our most vulnerable patients, and they should be immensely proud of all they achieve each year,” added Dr Goodwin.